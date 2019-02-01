Home | News | General | Anambra identifies 6 herbal products for management of COVID-19

Obiano

…As number of infected health workers in Enugu rises to 83

…Enugu Judge died of hepatitis, not Covid-19

…24 health workers infected in Ebonyi

By Emma Nnadozie, Anayo Okoli & Peter Okutu

Special Adviser to Governor Willie Obiano of Anambra on Indigenous Medicine and Herbal Practice, Dr Onyekachukwu Ibezim has said that the government had identified six herbal drugs that could be used to manage coronavirus in the state.

Ibezim told the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Awka yesterday that the agency had forwarded the products to the National Agency for Food, Drug Administration and Control (NAFDAC).

He said a team of medical experts was assembled to review the process before they decided to take the products to NAFDAC for its final confirmation and approval for public consumption.

Ibezim said the products were in capsule, powdered and liquid forms.

He urged herbal practitioners in the state who peddle different types of herbal products without seeking approval from the government agency in-charge of herbal products to desist forthwith.

“We have a team of medical experts in all areas of medicines who are saddled with the responsibility of reviewing herbal products in the state before they would be made public for use.

“We will give approval if the products fit our standard. We do not discriminate, the government has provided a friendly environment for business to thrive for all genuine herbal practitioners despite their states of origin,” he said.

“Anambra Traditional Medicine Board has been assigned the responsibility of properly analysing herbal products in the state and declare them fit for use by the public or otherwise before they are pushed out; all practitioners are advised to comply,” he said.

Ibezim said there were several unauthorised herbal products being peddled by some practitioners in the state, adding that government would soon clamp down on such.

He said the state government had provided enough support for the agency to ensure that fake herbal products are wiped out from circulation.

Ibezim said the agency had achieved some results and is desirous to consolidate on its past success while commending the governor for his support to the office of Indigenous Medicine and Herbal Practice.

“All our success is attributed to Governor Obiano’s interest in providing total health for the residents of Anambra,” he said.

24 health workers infected in Ebonyi

Meantime, no fewer than 24 health workers have been infected with Covid-19 in Ebonyi State since the outbreak of the pandemic in the state.

This is as Governor David Umahi, weekend, announced that his administration has approved N105 million for the purchase of medical equipment for Ivo, Ishielu and Ikwo General Hospitals in the state.

According to him, the availability of these equipment will enable health practitioners tackle the pandemic without any reservation.

From reports available, the number of cases in the state has risen to 503.

Commissioner for Health, Daniel Umezuruike who confirmed the figure while giving an update on the outbreak of the disease to Governor David Umahi at the new Government House, Abakaliki, added that a total of 357 of the infected persons have recovered and discharged in line with NCDC guidelines.

He said a total of three deaths have so far been recorded in the state.

Mr Umezuruike also added that a total of 3,369 samples have been tested in the state.

Responding, Governor Umahi expressed worry at the increasing number of cases recorded in the state despite the efforts put in place by his administration to combat the pandemic.

He frowned at the non-chalant attitude of residents whom he said have refused to obey safety protocols leading to increase in Covid-19 cases, even within the communities.

Enugu Judge died of hepatitis not Covid-19

The family of Enugu State High Court Judge, Justice Fidelis Ngwu, yesterday, said he died as a result of hepatitis C which resulted in damaging his liver and not Covid-19 as widely published.

First son of the Judge, Barr. Chukwuebuka Ngwu said in a statement that his father was told by doctors six months ago that the sickness will eventually lead to his death and he was prepared for the ultimate end.

The statement read: “I thank the good Lord for this beautiful soul that he gave me for a father. As you deemed it right to take my father to heaven, I thank you Lord. My father died in the early hours of today (yesterday). I held him in my arms as he breathed his last. He suffered hepatitis C for close to a decade and it destroyed his liver.

“He was diagnosed with stage 4 liver cancer and was given 6 months to live. He accepted death with courage and worshipped the Lord till his death. It is not a sad day; rather it’s a glorious day in heaven.”

Meanwhile, no date has been fixed for the burial.

83 health workers infected inEnugu Also yesterday, the number of health workers infected by coronavirus in Enugu State rose to 83, according to the State Commissioner for health, Prof. Emmanuel Obi.

Obi, however explained that the number is from both government and private hospitals, saying that the state has been doing its best to provide the necessary needs of the frontline workers in the battle against the spread of the virus.



