Solskjaer singles out one Man Utd player after 3-0 win at Brighton

Manchester United Manager, Ole Gunnar Solskjaer, has hailed Mason Greenwood as a, “special talent” after the teenager shone in their 3-0 win at Brighton on Tuesday.

Greenwood opened the scoring at the Amex Stadium with a fine solo effort, before providing the third for Bruno Fernandes..

The victory moved Solskjaer’s men to within two points of fourth place Chelsea.

The 18-year-old has now got 13 goals in his first season in senior football and became the first United player to score six Premier League goals before turning 19.

“He’s a special talent, a special kid that we are going to look after and try to develop into a top player.

“He’s doing well now, but he is still young and has things to learn. He knows that, but we have a special talent there we have to nurture,” Solskjaer told the media after the game

