Buhari reveals plan to lift 100 million Nigerians out of poverty

President Muhammadu Buhari has spoken about his administration’s plan to lift 100 million Nigerians out of poverty within the next 10 years.

Buhari stated this while speaking in a video message to a high-level meeting of the UN General Assembly on Tuesday..

During the meeting, the Alliance for Poverty Eradication (APE) an initiative aimed at supporting actions to eradicate poverty, was launched.

Buhari expressed his government’s determination to invest more in education, especially of the girl-child.

“Nigeria attaches great importance to poverty eradication.

“It is for this reason that in May 2019, on my inauguration for 2nd term in office, our government committed itself to starting a new programme of lifting a 100 million Nigerians out of poverty within a 10-year period,” he said.

The president also spoke extensively on the health vs economy debate amid the COVID-19 pandemic

