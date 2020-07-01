Home | News | General | Messi joins Ronaldo as only players to score 700 career goals

Barcelona captain, Lionel Messi, netted his 700th career goal during a 2-2 draw with Atletico Madrid on Tuesday.

Messi scored from the penalty spot to give the LaLiga champions a 2-1 lead, before Saul Niguez levelled in the second half..

The 33-year-old has now scored 630 times for Barca in 724 appearances across all competitions and 70 for Argentina in 138 caps.

Messi is the top scorer by a mile for both club and country, having overtaken Barca legend, Cesar Rodriguez (232 goals) in 2012 and former Argentina international Gabriel Batistuta (52 goals) in 2016.

He has also been La Liga’s all-time top scorer since 2014.

Juventus forward, Cristiano Ronaldo, is the only other player that has more than 700 goals to his name with 728

