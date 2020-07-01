Home | News | General | Messi to lose Golden Shoe to Lewandowski
Chuka (Webby) Aniemeka
Barcelona superstar, Lionel Messi, faces losing his European Golden Shoe to Bayern Munich’s Robert Lewandowski.

Messi has won the prize given to the highest goal scorer in the major leagues six times and is looking to clinch for the fourth consecutive season..

The 33-year-old scored in Tuesday’s 2-2 draw with Atletico Madrid, bringing his tally to 22 goals.

However, he has work to do if he wants to catch Lewandowski.

The Poland striker leads the way with 34 Bundesliga goals, which equates to 68 points and Messi’s 22 goals are worth 44 points.

However, Messi has five games to go, whereas Bayern Munich are done with their domestic season

