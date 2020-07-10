Home | News | General | I went for a party with Diane and she abandoned me to be with Mawuli – Elozonam
Chuka (Webby) Aniemeka
  • 3 hours 16 minutes ago
  • 1
  • 0
Comments
View Comments

BB-Naija ex-housemate, Elozonam has shared the full details of what transpired between himself, Diane and Mawuli Gavor at the BBNaija last party.

Elozonam explained how Diane had strong feelings for Mawuli Gavor and how she kept on flirting with him on the phone, right in front of him..

alt

He said he approached her countless times to discuss the issue of her obsession with Mawuli, but she didn’t pay attention to him.

The particular incident which made him give up totally on their relationship was at the final party. He was with Diane, but she wasnt paying attention to him because she wanted to be with Mawuli.

He later came for the party and Diane quickly left him to be with the actor. She even drove to a hotel with him.

Watch the video below;

Chuka (Webby) Aniemeka
Chuka (Webby) Aniemeka

Chuka is an experienced certified web developer with an extensive background in computer science and 18+ years in web design &development. His previous experience ranges from redesigning existing website to solving complex technical problems with object-oriented programming. Very experienced with Microsoft SQL Server, PHP and advanced JavaScript. He loves to travel and watch movies.

