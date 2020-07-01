Home | News | General | “Rema is a romantic person, but I am not his girlfriend” – Lady who Rema took on a date clarifies (Video)
“Rema is a romantic person, but I am not his girlfriend” – Lady who Rema took on a date clarifies (Video)



The young lady who went on a romantic date recently with budding Nigerian singer, Rema has in a new interview, finally cleared the air on her relationship with him.

Her date with the singer caused a frenzy on social media with a lot of people believing that she’d been an acquaintance of the singer before they went on their date and that the singer neglected the numerous amount of ladies who tried so hard to go on a date with him..

alt

Rema saddened a lot of his female fans when he took to his Insta-stories to share adorable and romantic moments from their date, including the moment he took her on a shopping spree at a clothing store in Lagos.

The chemistry between the both of them as seen in the videos shared, led people to believe that the lady, Nimmie is his girlfriend and not a random female fan who was selected amongst many others.

Reacting to this, in a recent interview with BBC, Nimmie said it was her first time meeting the singer, and she has never been in any relationship with him before now.

Watch the video below,

