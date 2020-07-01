”You need urgent mental evaluation” – Anita Joseph blasts Ghanaian actress, Akupem Poloo for going completely naked in front of her son
- 3 hours 42 minutes ago
- 1
- 0
Popular Nollywood actress, Anita Joseph has berated Ghanaian actress, Akupem Poloo for going completely naked in front of her son to celebrate his 7th birthday.
On Tuesday, June 30, the controversial Ghanaian actress and video vixen shared a naked photo of herself with her son and explained that she decided to go naked in front of her son because she gave birth to him naked..
Anita Joseph who took to her instagram page to react to the post, wrote: “This is all shades of Wrong
So you actually went to the studio
Removed your Clothes and got naked
How did you even hold your Son
Watching him see you naked
I also watched the Video you made and also said
You bath with your Son at this Age?
Aunty you really Delusional and you need urgent Mental Evaluation
You wanted to break the Internet but you Broke yourself Alu melu
There are other decent and creative ways to get the Attention you needed!!
You just messed up this Child’s Head it’s a Shame.”
CLICK HERE TO READ MORE FROM: General
About Article Author
Chuka is an experienced certified web developer with an extensive background in computer science and 18+ years in web design &development. His previous experience ranges from redesigning existing website to solving complex technical problems with object-oriented programming. Very experienced with Microsoft SQL Server, PHP and advanced JavaScript. He loves to travel and watch movies.View More Articles