Home | News | General | ”You need urgent mental evaluation” – Anita Joseph blasts Ghanaian actress, Akupem Poloo for going completely naked in front of her son
“Rema is a romantic person, but I am not his girlfriend” – Lady who Rema took on a date clarifies (Video)
Rivers: How Amaechi mocked me when I succeeded him – Wike

”You need urgent mental evaluation” – Anita Joseph blasts Ghanaian actress, Akupem Poloo for going completely naked in front of her son



Chuka (Webby) Aniemeka
  • 3 hours 42 minutes ago
  • 1
  • 0
Comments
View Comments

Popular Nollywood actress, Anita Joseph has berated Ghanaian actress, Akupem Poloo for going completely naked in front of her son to celebrate his 7th birthday.

On Tuesday, June 30, the controversial Ghanaian actress and video vixen shared a naked photo of herself with her son and explained that she decided to go naked in front of her son because she gave birth to him naked..

alt

Anita Joseph who took to her instagram page to react to the post, wrote: “This is all shades of Wrong

So you actually went to the studio

Removed your Clothes and got naked

How did you even hold your Son

Watching him see you naked

I also watched the Video you made and also said

You bath with your Son at this Age?

Aunty you really Delusional and you need urgent Mental Evaluation

You wanted to break the Internet but you Broke yourself Alu melu

There are other decent and creative ways to get the Attention you needed!!

You just messed up this Child’s Head it’s a Shame.”

Advertisements

CLICK HERE TO READ MORE FROM: General Visit website


Loading...
view more articles

About Article Author

Chuka (Webby) Aniemeka
Chuka (Webby) Aniemeka

Chuka is an experienced certified web developer with an extensive background in computer science and 18+ years in web design &development. His previous experience ranges from redesigning existing website to solving complex technical problems with object-oriented programming. Very experienced with Microsoft SQL Server, PHP and advanced JavaScript. He loves to travel and watch movies.

View More Articles

Related Article

Nigerian Traditional Medicine Practitioners Offer To Treat Buhari

Nigerian Traditional Medicine Practitioners Offer To Treat Buhari

Maradona accused of s3xual harassment

Maradona accused of s3xual harassment

UNBELIEVABLE!! Meet 5 People Who Survived The Impossible And Got The Lives Of Their Dreams

UNBELIEVABLE!! Meet 5 People Who Survived The Impossible And Got The Lives Of Their Dreams

100 Most Popular News

1 2 Displaying 1 - 100 of 185