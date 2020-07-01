Home | News | General | ”You need urgent mental evaluation” – Anita Joseph blasts Ghanaian actress, Akupem Poloo for going completely naked in front of her son

Popular Nollywood actress, Anita Joseph has berated Ghanaian actress, Akupem Poloo for going completely naked in front of her son to celebrate his 7th birthday.

On Tuesday, June 30, the controversial Ghanaian actress and video vixen shared a naked photo of herself with her son and explained that she decided to go naked in front of her son because she gave birth to him naked..

Anita Joseph who took to her instagram page to react to the post, wrote: “This is all shades of Wrong

So you actually went to the studio

Removed your Clothes and got naked

How did you even hold your Son

Watching him see you naked

I also watched the Video you made and also said

You bath with your Son at this Age?

Aunty you really Delusional and you need urgent Mental Evaluation

You wanted to break the Internet but you Broke yourself Alu melu

There are other decent and creative ways to get the Attention you needed!!

You just messed up this Child’s Head it’s a Shame.”

