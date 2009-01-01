Home | News | General | BREAKING: FG raises petrol price to N140 per litre
BREAKING: FG raises petrol price to N140 per litre



Chuka (Webby) Aniemeka
  • 42 minutes ago
The Petroleum Product Pricing Regulatory Agency (PPPRA) has announced an upward review of the retail pump price of petrol from the previous N121.50.


According to the agency, the recommended petrol retail band for a litre of petrol is now N140.80 – N143.80.

More to follow…

