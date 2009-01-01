BREAKING: FG raises petrol price to N140 per litre
- 42 minutes ago
- 1
- 0
The Petroleum Product Pricing Regulatory Agency (PPPRA) has announced an upward review of the retail pump price of petrol from the previous N121.50.
According to the agency, the recommended petrol retail band for a litre of petrol is now N140.80 – N143.80.
More to follow…
Click to signup for FREE news updates, latest information and hottest gists everyday
Advertise on NigerianEye.com to reach thousands of our daily readers
CLICK HERE TO READ MORE FROM: General
Loading...
view more articles
About Article Author
Chuka is an experienced certified web developer with an extensive background in computer science and 18+ years in web design &development. His previous experience ranges from redesigning existing website to solving complex technical problems with object-oriented programming. Very experienced with Microsoft SQL Server, PHP and advanced JavaScript. He loves to travel and watch movies.View More Articles
Related Article
100 Most Popular News
1 2 Displaying 1 - 100 of 180