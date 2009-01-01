Home | News | General | BREAKING: NASS urge Buhari to suspend plan to recruit 774,000 Nigerians
BREAKING: NASS urge Buhari to suspend plan to recruit 774,000 Nigerians



Chuka (Webby) Aniemeka
  • 49 minutes ago
The Senate and the House of Representatives Wednesday urged President Muhammadu Buhari to suspend the implementation of the plan to recruit 774,000 Nigerians for Special Public Works across the country.

Details later

