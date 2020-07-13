No new registration of voters for Ondo governorship polls – INEC

With about three months to the October 10 governorship election in Ondo State the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) in the state, on Wednesday announced the suspension of the Continuous Voters Registration (CVR) exercise ahead of the election.





This was disclosed by the Resident Electoral Commissioner, REC, in the state, Ambassador Rufus Akeju while addressing newsmen on the notice of election.





According to Akeju, there will not be any registration of new voters, distribution of Permanent Voters Card, transfer of registration as well as a replacement of lost or mutilated PVC.





The REC attributed the development to the ravaging COVID -19 pandemic with the assurance that the commission is already mapping out ways of mitigating the challenges posed by the virus ahead of the polls.





He also noted that out of the 1,822,346 registered voters in the state, 1,478,460 have so far collected their PVC while 372,888 PVC are yet to be collected.





Akeju added that all the participating political parties must between July 2 and June 25, conduct their primaries to pick their candidates for the election.





While urging the parties not to abuse the electoral rules, the REC emphasized that the date for the commencement of any form of campaign remains July 13, 2020.

