Napoli confident of signing €100m Osimhen, Gabriel
- 51 minutes ago
- 1
- 0
Serie A club, Napoli are confident they have won the race to sign Lille duo Victor Osimhen and Gabriel for a combined price of €100 million, sources have told ESPN.
Osimhen, a 21-year-old forward and Gabriel, a 22-year-old defender, traveled from Lille, where they resumed training, to Italy on Tuesday to start talks with Aurelio De Laurentiis, the Napoli owner, and his sporting director, Cristiano Giuntoli.
The offer made by the Serie A club is split €70m for Osimhen and €30m for Gabriel, which meets Lille’s asking price.
The two players are set to stay in the south of Italy for a few days where they will hold talks with Napoli manager Gennaro Gattuso and a deal could be finalised quickly.
Two of the revelations of the 2019-20 Ligue 1 season, they are among the most coveted players in Europe this summer and Napoli are edging towards recruiting them, in what would be a great coup for the club.
Click to signup for FREE news updates, latest information and hottest gists everyday
Advertise on NigerianEye.com to reach thousands of our daily readers
CLICK HERE TO READ MORE FROM: General
About Article Author
Chuka is an experienced certified web developer with an extensive background in computer science and 18+ years in web design &development. His previous experience ranges from redesigning existing website to solving complex technical problems with object-oriented programming. Very experienced with Microsoft SQL Server, PHP and advanced JavaScript. He loves to travel and watch movies.View More Articles