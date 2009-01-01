Bauchi gov suspends LG chairman over farmer-herder crisis

Suspended with him were his deputy, Baidu Kafin-Misau, and his Secretary, Usman Abdu.

It had reported that no fewer than nine persons were killed while several others sustained varying degrees of injuries on Monday during a communal clash between Fulani farmers and herders in Zadawa village of the council.

The clash was over ownership of land in the surrounding settlement where herders are located and have been grazing for several years although the land belongs to the government.



At a press conference shortly after a security meeting held at the Government House on Wednesday, the governor said the three council executives have been suspended.

He noted that, at the meeting, stakeholders including some cabinet members, the Emir of Misau, traditional rulers, Miyetti Allah association as well as leaders of security agencies discussed.

Mohammed said, “Looking at all the information at our disposal, we have decided that some decisive measures must be taken in order to avert the reoccurrence of this very ugly situation which we know is also brewing in other local governments and the Government of Bauchi will take a decisive decision to make sure we nip them in the bud.

“But in this particular case, we have decided to suspend the Caretaker Chairman of Misau local government area along with his deputy and Secretary to appoint an Administrator in the person of Isa Kufai, who was a former Chairman of Toro LGA.

“I have directed the Commissioner of Police to mobilise a mobile unit under his control and move to Misau, along with his colleague, the Commandant of the Nigeria and Security and Civil Defence Corps, so that we can provide security on the interim.”

