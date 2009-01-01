Home | News | General | Man United star gets incredible parting gift from teammate after his visit to TB Joshua
We won’t reconcile with bandits, Buratai boasts
Rare moment as doorbell camera captures woman giving birth while standing at parking lot

Man United star gets incredible parting gift from teammate after his visit to TB Joshua



Chuka (Webby) Aniemeka
  • 1 hour ago
  • 1
  • 0
Comments
View Comments

- Mason Greenwood was among the goal scorers as Man United beat Brighton 3-0

- Greenwood netted the opener with a sizzler before sprinting in celebration making an 'A' sign

- It has now emerged the celebration was in tribute to Angel Gomes who is set to leave United

- The two came through the ranks of United academy but unlike Greenwood, Gomes has been unable to completely break into the senior team

Mason Greenwood has dedicated his goal against Brighton at AmEx Stadium to Angel Gomes who is on the verge of leaving Man United.

Gomes' contract with United expired on Tuesday, June 30, and all signs now point at a possible departure.

It is understood the Red Devils failed to reach an agreement over a new deal with the youngster's representatives, opening doors for his exit.

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see Legit.ng News on your Facebook News Feed!

Super Eagles boss Rohr reveals what he plans to do to Arsenal and QPR stars

Despite being widely regarded as one of the hottest emerging prospects, the United academy graduate has failed to permanently break into the senior team.

He has been limited to just six appearances this season in all competitions and it looks unlikely he will be part of Ole Gunnar Solskjaer's future plans.

The teenage midfielder came through the ranks with Greenwood who has since been integrated into the first team.

Greenwood put his side ahead on the south coast with a spectacular finish as United went on to win 3-0.

The 18-year-old sprinted away in celebration after the opener before he made an 'A' sign in dedication to his pal Angel.

Angel Gomes: Mason Greenwood dedicates Brighton goal to departing Man United youngster

The two came through the ranks of United academy but unlike Greenwood, Gomes has been unable to completely break into the senior team. Photo: Getty Images.
Source: Getty Images

PAY ATTENTION: Become a member of the leading sports Facebook group 'Naija Football Fan Zone'

Meanwhile, Chelsea are understood to be the leading contenders to sign the out-of-favour United youngster.

However, Legit.ng earlier reported that Angel Gomes' dream of playing for Chelsea in the Premier League has hit the rock after the Blues' manager Frank Lampard seems to have ruled out a move to sign the Englishman.

You never reach Odogwu, na Davido be the real Odogwu - Eedris Abudlakreem puts Burna Boy on full blast (video)

Gomes' contract at Manchester United expired on Tuesday, June 30, and failed to renew his deal at Old Trafford because of wages' issues.

Manchester United boss Ole Solskjaer was reported to be frustrated with Angel Gomes' decision not to renew his contract at Old Trafford this month.

Reports suggested that Angel Gomes thought about the possibility of him getting active playing time at Old Trafford before he decided not to sign a new deal.

Rashidi Yekini is irreplaceable in Super Eagles – Abdul Sule | Legit TV

[embedded content]

CLICK HERE TO READ MORE FROM: General Visit website


Loading...
view more articles

About Article Author

Chuka (Webby) Aniemeka
Chuka (Webby) Aniemeka

Chuka is an experienced certified web developer with an extensive background in computer science and 18+ years in web design &development. His previous experience ranges from redesigning existing website to solving complex technical problems with object-oriented programming. Very experienced with Microsoft SQL Server, PHP and advanced JavaScript. He loves to travel and watch movies.

View More Articles

Related Article

Nigerian Traditional Medicine Practitioners Offer To Treat Buhari

Nigerian Traditional Medicine Practitioners Offer To Treat Buhari

Maradona accused of s3xual harassment

Maradona accused of s3xual harassment

UNBELIEVABLE!! Meet 5 People Who Survived The Impossible And Got The Lives Of Their Dreams

UNBELIEVABLE!! Meet 5 People Who Survived The Impossible And Got The Lives Of Their Dreams

100 Most Popular News

1 2 Displaying 1 - 100 of 188