Rare moment as doorbell camera captures woman giving birth while standing at parking lot

- A woman gave birth at a hospital parking lot and the moment was captured by a doorbell camera

- The woman and her husband approached the building but the baby didn't allow them to get in before coming out of the womb

- The new mother identified as Susan Anderson had planned to experience a water birth but her baby did not let that happen

A video has emerged in a which a woman in Florida, United States, could be seen giving birth while standing at a hospital parking lot.

The moment was captured by doorbell camera as Susan Anderson and her husband Joseph approached the hospital building, The Western Journal reports.

Legit.ng notes that Susan told WPLG-TV: “During the car ride to the birth center, I turned to my husband, and I was like, ‘I need to push!'.

"I didn’t think I wouldn’t make it into the building.”

Susan had planned to experience a water birth but her baby did not let that happen.

The new mother added: “That was my focus, just getting inside to the birthing tub, but she had other ideas.”

The woman and her husband approached the building but the baby didn't allow them get in before coming out of the womb. Photo credit: The Western Journal

