Fans expose Man United star's top secret and the main source of his good form (photos)

- Bruno Fernandes has been a revelation since he joined Manchester United from Sporting CP in January

- The Portuguese midfielder was at it again as he scored a brace in Manchester United’s 3-0 rout against Brighton and Hove Albion

- Fans noted one unique thing Fernandes did after he was substituted and immediately gave him a nickname

Manchester United midfielder Bruno Fernandes was handed a cheeky nickname by fans during the game against Brighton and Hove Albion on Tuesday, June 30.

Fernandes was in typical scintillating form as his brace along with a Mason Greenwood goal helped keep the Red Devils’ hopes for a top four finish alive.

Bruno Fernandes' partnership with Paul Pogba seems to be paying off at Manchester United. Photo: Getty Images.

Man United boss Ole Gunnar Solskjaer withdrew the playmaker quite early from the game but it was not after he stamped his authority in yet another Premier League match.

He was withdrawn in the 64th minute and immediately replaced by Scott McTominay and it was around that time that fans noted something quite unusual with Fernandes soon after.

The 25-year old walked into the dugout and was seen gulping down on what looked like milk immediately he was substituted.

Fans, particularly those on Twitter, were not going to let the incident slide as they took to social media with a new nickname for Bruno Fernandes whom they started referring to as ‘the Milkman’.

It is not very uncommon to see players consume a source of protein after a game as doctors have found it helps in muscle regeneration and preparation for the next time they will be in action.

Speaking after the game, Fernandes expressed delight about his performances as he tried to make sense of both his goals.

"It was amazing. But it was a good job from Paul. In the first goal, the ball came back for me, he knows I will be there to shoot. And the second goal was an amazing assist from Mason [Greenwood], an amazing pass, and I do a good shot,” he said after the game.

Notably, his partnership with Paul Pogba is starting to pay off, with the World Cup winner sitting a bit deeper in midfield.

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that Bruno Fernandes praised his fellow Man United team-mate and partner Paul Pogba for assisting him to settle when he arrived at the England club.

The Portuguese midfield sensation agreed to a contract deal that saw him switch to Premier League outfits Manchester United for a whopping £51 million in January.

Fernandes is currently offered a wage worth £100,000-a-week and £5million-a-year as Ole Gunnar Solskjaer hopes to bolster his squad with the 25-year-old's presence.

