Italian giants set to complete N30 billion signing of big Super Eagles player

- Victor Osimhen is now on the verge of joining Italian giants Napoli

- The Nigerian traveled to Italy to meet the club's chiefs over the move

- Napoli could announce the signing of Victor Osimhen this summer

Super Eagles striker Victor Osimhen has reportedly met Napoli chiefs and coach Genaro Gattuso over a possible summer move from Lille to Italy.

Victor Osimhen who recently buried his father in Lagos made the trip directly to Italy with his representatives where they have been having discussions.

According to Victor Osimhen's representative Okolo, he claimed that the Nigerian striker was pleased with the environment in Italy.

“Yesterday, when he arrived in Naples, he headed straight to his first meeting with the club. On the way, he watched people walking around the city streets and confessed to me that he was positively impressed.

“Then he met Gattuso and they talked about the Napoli project and he was also very impressed on that occasion,'' Okolo told radiomarte.

Okolo added that the only thing remaining now is for them to make a decision on whether Victor Osimhen should sign a deal or move back to France.

Osimhen's performances for Lille before the season was cancelled was impressive and was linked with a move to the Premier League with Spurs and Arsenal said to be interested.

Victor Osimhen reportedly meets Napoli chiefs over summer transfer move (photo: Getty)

Source: Getty Images

Before the cancellation of the 2019/20 season in France, Victor Osimhen scored 18 goals and also provided six assists.

Earlier, Legit.ng had reported how Victor Osimhen emerged winner of the Marc-Vivian Foe award, an accolade given to the best African player in the French league.

The Lille star beat the likes of Monaco's Islam Slimani and Moroccan Yunis Abdelhamid who plays for Reims.

Nigerian international scored 18 goals in 38 appearances in all competitions helping Lille finish fourth, enough to take them through to the Europa League next season.

Victor Osimhen becomes the 6th Lille player to win the prestigious award since it was created in 2009 – Gervinho (2010 and 2011), Vincent Enyeama (2014), Sofiane Boufal (2016), Nicolas Pépé (2019).

Marc-Vivien is a legendary Camerounian footballer who died after being rushed to the hospital during a 2003 Confederations Cup final match against France.

