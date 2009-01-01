Home | News | General | Anxiety as top African star playing for Chelsea on the verge of joining European giants

- Nicola Tie is understood to be in advanced talks to join Portuguese side Vitora

- The goalkeeper has found it difficult to break into Chelsea's first team under Frank Lampard

- His imminent departure came at a time Lampard is said to be in the market in search of a replacement for Kepa

Chelsea goalkeeper Nicolas Tie is on the brink of sealing a permanent transfer to Portuguese side Vitoria.

The fresh development came just months after the shot-stopper made the shortlist for Chelsea's Champions League 'B' squad.

SunSport citing sources in Portugal report the Ivory Coast keeper is already in advanced talks with Vitoria over the transfer.

His deal with the Blues is set to expire this summer, but it is understood he stands no chance of ever breaking into the club's first team.

The west London club currently have Kepa Arrizabalaga and Willy Caballero as their two first choice keepers.

But Frank Lampard is said to be keen to replace Kepa with a major signing who will take his place between the sticks.

Man United's Dean Henderson who is on loan with Sheffield United top list of candidates to replace Kepa alongside Burnley's Nick Pope.

Ajax star Andre Onana, Bayern Munich's Manuel Neur and AC Milan's Gianluigi Donnarumma has widely been touted as possible candidates.

Apart from Caballero and Kepa, Jamie is also ahead of Tie in the pecking order at Stamford Bridge.

The youngster has been a regular for Chelsea during cup competitions and has since earned a call up to the England U-19 squad.

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that Chelsea supporters appear to be unsatisfied with the club's new home kit designed by Nike for the 2020-21 season.

Frank Lampard's men will wear an all-round blue strip with black tapes on the neck and arms with a big logo of their new sponsors crested on the jersey. The jersey looks similar to that of Everton.

According to The Mirror, the design was motivated by the traditional craft of London tailoring’ with a herringbone-knit pattern. And the jersey is expected to go on sale from July 9.

Chelsea will wear it tonight for their game against West Ham.

[embedded content]

