Breaking: National Assembly tells Buhari to suspend plan to recruit 774,000 Nigerians

- National Assembly has asked Buhari to suspend recruitment of 774,000 Nigerians

- This followed a disagreement between the Senate and Festus Keyamo

- According to the lawmakers, the implementation must be put on hold until a proper explanation was given to them

President Muhammadu Buhari has been asked to suspend plans to recruit 774,000 Nigerians for Special Public Works across the country.

The call was made on Wednesday, June 1, by the Senate and the House of Representatives.

The national assembly took the position after a sharp disagreement between the National Assembly Joint Committee on Labour, Employee and Productivity and the Minister for State for Labour and Employment, Festus Keyamo.

The Nation reports that the lawmakers expressed shock at the behaviour of Keyamo.

They said Keyamo pointedly told them that the National Assembly cannot direct him on what to do concerning the recruitment.

As a result of this, they said the implementation of the programme must be put on hold until its modalities are explained to the National Assembly.

Meanwhile, Legit.ng had reported Keyamo has denied claims that he fabricated threats against those who are opposed to President Muhammadu Buhari.

On his Twitter page, Keyamo brought the notice of Nigerians to a statement (falsely attributed to him) to persons who did not vote for the All Progressives Congress (APC).

The statement claimed the SAN told Nigerians who did not support President Buhari during the last presidential election not to expect anything from him now.

The minister lamented the fact that even after the elections are over, mischief-makers are still bent on their evil.

Legit.ng had also reported that Keyamo had threatened to resign his appointment if politicians hijack job slots approved by President Buhari for unskilled rural persons.

Keyamo made the threat when speaking at the inauguration of the inter-ministerial committee on extended special public works across the 774 local governments of the federation.

The minister stated that the programme was designed to provide job opportunity in rural areas through short term engagement of one thousand (1000) unemployed persons per local government for a period of three months.

He said the jobs were for ordinary Nigerians and should not be hijacked by politicians. Keyamo noted that he would quit his position if politicians hijack the recruitment process.

“I will leave this job, if they want to insist that it will happen. Mr President is targeting ordinary Nigerians who are neither PDP or APC or just anything. They just want to get jobs, they just want to feed their family,” the minister said.

