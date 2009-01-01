Home | News | General | Breaking: Buhari names Adesina, Seriki, 39 others as ambassador nominees (full list)

- President Buhari has sent the names of ambassadorial nominees to the Senate

- A former managing director of a leading newspaper in Nigeria is one of the nominees

- Ademola Seriki, an ex-minister of state for defence, also made the list

President Muhammadu Buhari on Wednesday, July 1, requested the Senate to screen and confirm 41 non-career and one career ambassadors for immediate appointment.

The Nation reports that Buhari’s letter of request was read on the floor at plenary by the Senate president, Ahmad Lawan.

Legit.ng gathered that among the nominees were Debo Adesina (Oyo), ex-minister of state for defence, Ademola Seriki (Lagos) and Dare Sunday Awoniyi (Kogi).

President Muhammadu Buhari receiving a briefing from his aides. Credit: Facebook/Femi Adesina.

Source: Facebook

The names the nominees and their states are listed below:

1. Debo Adesina (Oyo)

2. Ademola Seriki (Lagos)

3. Dare Sunday Awoniyi (Kogi)

4. Engr Umar Suleiman (Adamawa)

5. L.S. Mandama (Adamawa)

6. Oboro Effiong Akpabio (Akwa Ibom)

7. Chief Elijah Onyeagba (Anambra)

8. Abubakar D. Ibrahim Siyi (Bauchi)

9. Philip K. Ikurusi (Bayelsa)

10. Hon. Tarzoor Terhemen (Benue)

11. Paul Ogba Adikwu (Benue)

12. Al-Bashir Ibrahim Al-Hassan (Borno)

13. Brig. Gen. Bwala Yūsuf, Bukar (Borno)

14. Prof. Monique Ekpong (Cross River)

15. Oma Djebah (Delta)

16. Ominyi N. Eze (Ebonyi)

17. Yamah Mohammed Musa (Edo)

18. Maj. Gen. C.O. Ugwu (Enugu)

19. Dr. Hajara I. Salim (Gombe)

20. Obiezu Ijeoma Chinyerem (Imo)

21. Ali M. Magashi (Jigawa)

22. Prof. M.A. Makarfi (Kaduna)

23. Hamisu Umar Takalmawa (Kano)

24. Jazuli Imam Galandanci (Kano)

25. Amina Ado Kurawa (Kano)

26. Amb. Yahaya Lawal (Katsina)

27. Ibrahim Kayode Laaro (Kwara)

28. Abioye Bello (Kwara)

29. Zara Maazu Umar (Kwara)

30. Henry John Omaku (Nasarawa)

31. Chief Sarafa Tunji Isola (Ogun)

32. Mrs. Nimi Akinkube (Ondo)

33. Adejaba Bello (Osun)

34. Adeshina Alege (Oyo)

35. Ms. Folakemi Akinyele (Oyo)

36. Shehu Abdullahi Yibaikwal (Plateau)

37. Hon. Maureen Tamuno (Rivers)

38. Faruk Yabo (Sokoto)

39. Adamu M. Hassan (Taraba)

40. Alhaji Yusuf Mohammed (Yobe)

41. Abubakar Moriki (Zamfara)

Meanwhile, Legit.ng had previously reported that President Buhari on Thursday, May 7, approved the reconstitution of the board of directors of the Nigeria Bulk Electricity Trading Company Plc (NBET).

It was reported that the appointment, which takes immediate effect, will see Zainab Ahmed, minister of finance, take over as the new chairman of the board.

Legit.ng noted that the appointment came barely 24 hours after the president appointed a former police IG, Suleiman Abba, as the new BoT chairman of the Nigeria Police Trust Fund.

According to the Twitter account of the Nigerian presidency, the board will also be constituted by the non-executive director from the ministry of power which would be represented by a staff member not below the level of a director.

Other appointees include Alex Okoh of the Bureau of Public Enterprises who will serve as a non-executive director, Patience Oniha, the director-general of the Debt Management Office (DMO), also appointed as a non-executive director.

Ben Akabueze, director-general of the budget office of the federation, Suleyman Ndanusa, former director-general of the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) and Engr. Mustapha Balarabe Shehu, former president of the Nigeria Society of Engineers (NSE), also made this list approved by the president.

In another report, President Buhari approved the appointment of new Medical Directors (MDs) for the Neuro-Psychiatric Hospital, Calabar, Cross River state, and Federal Medical Centre, Jalingo, Taraba state.

According to a statement by presidential spokesman Femi Adesina on Thursday, April 2, the new MDs were Dr Bassey Eyo Edet and Dr Aisha Shehu Adamu, respectively.

Edet hails from Akpabuyo local government area of Cross River state. He graduated from the University of Calabar in 1998. He is a fellow of the National Postgraduate Medical College in Psychiatry, and also a fellow of the National Institute of Management Consultants.

