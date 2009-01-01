Home | News | General | Nigerian woman slumps, dies after husband tested positive for COVID-19

- A Nigerian woman reportedly slumped and died after finding out that her husband tested positive for coronavirus

- The incident was said to have occurred at Igho Salami Street, Uloho Avenue, in Ughelli north local government area of Delta state

- The sudden death of the woman has thrown the community in a state of mourning

A Nigerian woman reportedly slumped and died after hearing that her husband tested positive for coronavirus.

The incident was said to have occurred at Igho Salami Street, Uloho Avenue, in Ughelli north local government area of Delta state on Monday, June 29, The Nation reported.

A Nigerian man taking a COVID-19 test. Photo credits: Channels TV

Source: UGC

A source said the deceased, Mrs Oregbe, was at home when the news of her husband's sample result was announced.

But soon as she learned that her husband had contracted the virus, she reportedly slumped and died before she could be rushed to the hospital.

“I am sure she has been managing high blood pressure before now because as soon as she was told her husband tested positive, she slumped and died before they could rush her to the hospital, the source said.

Nigerian man with 2 wives laments hardship under Buhari's administration, says he wants a 3rd wife

The sudden death of the woman has thrown the community in a state of mourning.

Meanwhile, the minister of foreign affairs, Geoffrey Onyeama, has said President Muhammadu Buhari has done well in containing the spread of coronavirus in the country.

Onyeama made the statement on Tuesday, June 30, when a delegation of the International Human Rights Commission (IHRC), paid him a visit.

The minister said the setting up of the Presidential Task Force on COVID-19 by the president was effective in combating the COVID-19 pandemic.

He commended President Muhammadu Buhari for the measures put in place to curb the spread of the disease.

In another report, the federal government has revealed the names of the 20 high burden local government areas that may come under locked down to contain the spread of COVID-19 in the country.

The Presidential Task Force (PTF) on COVID-19 made the disclosure on Monday, June 29, after President Muhammadu Buhari was briefed about the four-week gradual easing of lockdown, The Nation reported.

How 8 police officers were killed by robbers during bank robbery in Kogi

The chairman of PTF, Boss Mustapha, however, noted that state government and local authorities where the councils are located will oversee the lockdown.

PAY ATTENTION: Install our latest app for Android, read the best news on Nigeria’s #1 news app

Many Nigerians still don't believe Coronavirus exists - NOA DG | Legit TV

[embedded content]

CLICK HERE TO READ MORE FROM: General

Loading...