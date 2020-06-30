Home | News | General | Super Eagles striker dumps top European club after failing to reach new agreement

- Brown Ideye has walked out on his Greek club Ariz Thessaloniki after failed contract talks

- The Nigerian international joined the Greek outfit last summer after leaving Tianjin Teda

- Brown was part of the Super Eagles squad that won AFCON 2013 under the late Stephen Keshi

Brown Ideye has ended his spell with top Greek side Aris Thessaloniki after new contract talks failed to reach an agreement, Brila reports.

The Super Eagles striker rejoined the Yellow-Blacks after his current deal expired on June 30th, 2020.

Reports claim that the 30-year-old has rejected a new offer that will keep him at the club until the end of the 2019-2020 campaign.

Brown Ideye leaves Greek club Aris after failing to reach new agreement. Photo Credit: Getty Images

Source: Getty Images

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see Legit.ng News on your Facebook News Feed!

The 2013 AFCON AFON winner with Nigeria joined the club last summer after leaving Chinese Super Lig side Tianjin Teda, after enduring difficult spell in the Asian country.

Super Eagles star reveals how the team celebrated Yakubu Aiyegbeni’s famous World Cup miss

But the former Dynamo Kiev striker has scored 12 goals in 30 matches all competitions since his arrival last summer.

Ariz were knocked out of the Greek Cup in the semi finals and failed to finish in the league's Super six competition after losing to PAOK last weekend.

This means Ideye will not be available for Ariz when they play their last three matches against Panathinaikos, AEK Athens, and Olympiakos.

PAY ATTENTION: Become a member of the leading sports Facebook group 'Naija Football Fan Zone'

Meanwhile, Legit.ng had earlier reported that Victor Osimhen is yet to sign for a club but his agent has given the likes of Liverpool and Arsenal hopes of signing the Nigerian striker.

The 21-year-old was recently spotted in Italy in a bid to complete a move to Napoli but agent Osita Okolo has revealed that his client may not sign for the Italian club.

Super Eagles boss Rohr reveals what he plans to do to Arsenal and QPR stars

Osimhen's 18 goals for Lille in all competitions the last campaign has drawn the attention of top European sides in recent months.

Legit.ng also reported that Victor Osimhen has emerged winner of the Marc-Vivian Foe award, an accolade given to the best African player in the French league.

The Lille star beat the likes of Monaco's Islam Slimani and Moroccan Yunis Abdelhamid who plays for Reims.

The Nigerian international scored 18 goals in 38 appearances in all competitions helping Lille finish fourth, enough to take them through to the Europa League next season.

I’ve proof to show I was asked for bribe to make World Cup team – Obasi | Legit TV

[embedded content]

CLICK HERE TO READ MORE FROM: General

Loading...