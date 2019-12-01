Home | News | General | BREAKING: PPPRA fixes July fuel price at N140.80 per litre
Ondo 2020: Exit of deputy gov, not a threat to APC — Adelami
Coronavirus in Nigeria: 5 tips on what to do

Chuka (Webby) Aniemeka
  • 47 minutes ago
By Udeme Akpan

THE Petroleum Products Pricing Monitoring Agency, PPPRA, Wednesday, pegged Nigeria’s fuel price for July 2020, at N140.80 per litre.

. Details coming soon
