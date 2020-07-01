Home | News | General | Buhari names Adesina, Seriki, Awoniyi, 39 others as ambassador nominees
Buhari names Adesina, Seriki, Awoniyi, 39 others as ambassador nominees



Chuka (Webby) Aniemeka
  • 1 hour ago
President Muhammadu Buhari named Debo Adesina, ex-Minister of State for defence, Ademola Seriki, Dare Sunday Awaoniyi, among others in 41-man non-career and one career ambassadors submitted to the Senate for screening and confirmation on Wednesday..

Senate President Ahmed Lawan read the President’s letter of request on the floor at the plenary on Wednesday.

Adesina was picked from Oyo State, Seriki from Lagos and Dare Sunday Awoniyi Kogi State.

Details to follow:

