“This is not my baby” – Regina Daniels debunks picture of a baby going viral as her son
- 1 hour ago
- 1
- 0
Regina Daniels has taken to her social media page to debunk a photo of a ‘cute’ baby who has been going viral as her son.
Regina Daniels welcomed her son for her husband, Ned Nwoko two days ago, and ever since then, several photos of babies have been making the rounds on social media as the Billionaire wife’s son..
Reacting to this, the actress who show the face of her baby took to her Instastory to clear the air that the ”cute baby” isn’t hers.
