"I will betray my country for this Ghanaian jollof" – Fans dig up Diane's throwback message to Mawuli

Big Brother Naija fans on social media have dug out Diane’s throwback comment on the photo of the Ghanaian actor, Mawuli Gavor whom she allegedly ditched Elozonam for.

Recall, her rumored love interest while in the BBNaija house, Elozonam shared the full details of what transpired between himself, Diane and Mawuli Gavor at the BBNaija last party..

Elozonam explained how Diane had strong feelings for Mawuli Gavor and how she kept on flirting with him on the phone, right in front of him.

He said he approached her countless times to discuss the issue of her obsession with Mawuli, but she didn’t pay attention to him.

Fans have now uncovered a thirsty comment on one of his photos on IG which dates back to 2018, Diane said “I would betray my country for this Ghanaian jollof”.

See the screenshot below ;

