Home | News | General | Student with highest JAMB score, Agnes Maduafokwa receives N16million from NSE

Beautiful young lady, Agnes Egoagwuagwu Maduafokwa who came out with the highest score in 2020 UTME has been rewarded with a whopping 16 million naira.

The Nigerian Society of Engineers, NSE gave Agnes the sum in recognition and celebration of her excellent performance in the latest Joint Admission and Matriculation Board exam..

Agnes was presented with the cheque and a book at the official unveiling ceremony of UTME examination for engineering candidates on June 30.

Agnes became the candidate with the highest UTME score for the year 2020 after she scored 365 out of 400. She is the President of the Maths Club, and the 1st Assistant Head Girl of Louisville Girls High School Ijebu-Itele in Ogun State.

The genius wants to study Engineering, where she can apply mathematical concepts in solving societal challenges.

Agnes hails from Ihiala in Anambra State and she wrote her UTME on March 14th 2020 in St Michael Otedola Education Centre in Epe, Lagos State.

She scored 72 in Use of English, 99 in Mathematics, 99 in Physics and 95 in Chemistry 95. Maduafokwa applied to study Industrial Production Engineering at the prestigious University of Ibadan, Oyo State.

Advertisements

CLICK HERE TO READ MORE FROM: General

Loading...