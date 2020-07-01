Home | News | General | Borno gov’s CoS, Wakil, is dead
Borno gov’s CoS, Wakil, is dead



Babagana Wakil, the Chief of Staff to Borno State Governor, Babagana Zulum, is dead.

The state government announced this in a statement on Wednesday..

Details of his death were, however, not disclosed.

But the government said the remains of the deceased will be buried today in consonance with Islamic rites.

The statement read, “Innalillahi wa inna ilaihi raji’un. Jana’iza of late chief of staff, Dr Babagana Wakil is to hold 4pm today at his extended family residence in Shehuri North, Maiduguri.

“May Allah, Subhanahu Wa ta’ala, in His infinite mercy, forgive his shortcomings, admit him into aljanna and give his family the strength to bear our collective loss.”

