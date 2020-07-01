Home | News | General | Pregnant woman chops off husband’s penis (Graphic Photos)
Pregnant woman chops off husband’s penis (Graphic Photos)



Chuka (Webby) Aniemeka
  • 3 hours 58 minutes ago
  • 1
  • 0
A pregnant woman who had a “little quarrel” with her husband today July 1, has reportedly chopped off his penis.

According to @drpenking, the pregnant lady chopped off her husband’s penis following a physical altercation. The doctor reiterated that domestic violence goes both ways..

alt

His tweet read ;

An 8 month pregnant wife had a little quarrel with her husband this morning which got physical. She grabbed a kitchen knife and amputated the man’s penis. When next you want to advocate against domestic violence, remember that it can be both ways. (Viewers Discretion Advised)

An 8 month pregnant wife had a little quarrel with her husband this morning which got physical. She grabbed a kitchen knife and amputated the man's penis. When next you want to advocate against domestic violence, remember that it can be both ways.

(Viewers Discretion Advised) pic.twitter.com/BjMrTQLQSr

— DR.PENKING™ (@drpenking) July 1, 2020
