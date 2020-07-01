Home | News | General | ”I can perceive a pregnant woman” – Regina Daniels reveals how her husband made her discover she was pregnant

Nollywood actress and New mother, Regina Daniels, who welcomed her first son with Ned Nwoko on Monday, June 29, has revealed how her husband made her discover she was pregnant..

According to Regina, she became aware that she might be pregnant when her husband said he could “perceive a pregnant woman”.

She made disclosure in a snippet of a documentary about her pregnancy.

Regina added that she was “confused” at first, soon after a pregnancy test revealed she was carrying a child.

“The first time I found out I was pregnant, I was confused. I just couldn’t explain the feeling.

“Though at first, my husband was already saying, oh he can perceive a pregnant woman and I was like, ha, perceive kwa?”

Her billionaire husband who also spoke in the documentary, said he has the ability to perceive a pregnant women from a mile away and he knew when his young wife became pregnant.

