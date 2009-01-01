Five ways to boost your small business with Google Maps





From fluctuations in income flow to struggling with keeping demand stable, there’s no gainsaying that small-to-medium scale ventures and start-ups have had to grapple with the economic downside of the COVID-19 pandemic across the world as of recent.

Part of the strategies that small businesses have had to deploy is e-commerce, which more-or-less, has gotten them acquainted with hunting for customers and clients beyond geographical enclaves.

Yet, as cities and economies start to reopen, even more people are looking for ways to support their favorite small businesses. Well, here’s five ways to do just that — this time with Google Maps.





Report a place as re-opened on Google Maps



Business owners may not have the time or resources to keep the information on their online listing updated. If you know a business has reopened to the public, but it’s still marked as closed on Google Search or Maps, you can report it as re-opened.



Click on the “Temporarily Closed” banner on the business and select “Suggest an edit” to let us know that the business has reopened. And for businesses that have reopened with different hours, you can also submit updated open hours information too.





Spread the word with reviews, ratings, and photos Share your experience. Writing about a restaurant’s well-executed takeout window or adding photos of the menu or dish you ordered in your Maps review can help businesses you love to attract more customers.





Answer questions and check the facts You can share useful insights about places that you’ve visited by answering easy questions that pop up on Google Maps. You can also verify information about places that other people submit before it’s published on Google Maps.





Order delivery or takeout Many restaurants and cafes that are closed for dine-in service have pivoted to takeout and delivery. If you’re not in the mood to cook, treat yourself while supporting one of your local restaurants. Use Google Maps to find restaurants around you that are offering takeout or delivery.



Use Plus Codes to help people find small businesses Is one of your local businesses in an area that doesn’t have a street name? You can help people find them by using Plus Codes . Simply drop a pin on Google Maps and share the alphanumeric code with friends and family who then use the Google Maps search bar to get directions to the business.

