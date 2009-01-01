Salah targets long stay, more titles at Liverpool

The Egypt international, who signed a new five-year deal in 2018, was the top scorer at the club this season with 17 Premier League goals, as they secured a 19th top-flight title with seven games to spare.

“I’m very happy; I can’t describe my feelings after we won the league after 30 years. I can see people’s joy and this is so important for all of us,” Salah told BeIN Sport.

“I enjoy the atmosphere here; I love this place and I hope to stay for a long time. The atmosphere here is different to any other place.



“We have adapted well as a team and our understanding is perfect. If this continues, we can achieve more.

“It’s difficult to maintain our current level but it’s not impossible,” he said.

Salah hailed the impact of Club Captain Jordan Henderson and said he would pick the midfielder as the best player in the league this season.

“Maybe I’ll choose Henderson because he’s the captain and he’s been here for about eight-nine years.

“He had a difficult time in the beginning and he was heavily criticised.

“He, as a captain, is loved by all of us and he tries to help all players and helps youth players to adapt,” he said.

Liverpool visit second-placed Manchester City in the league on Thursday.

Click to signup for FREE news updates, latest information and hottest gists everyday

Advertise on NigerianEye.com to reach thousands of our daily readers