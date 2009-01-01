Home | News | General | 30 prominent Nigerians form new political movement ahead of 2023, unveil official name (list)

- A group of 30 prominent Nigerians have formed a new political movement named National Consultative Front

- The movement's aim is to provide a credible alternative political class and leadership for Nigeria

- Members of the new political movement include Femi Falana, Shehu Sani, Oby Ezekwesili, Funke Awolowo and others

In a bid to provide alternative leadership for Nigerians outside the two major dominant political parties, a group of 30 eminent Nigerians have formed a new political movement.

The group's name, according to a statement issued on Wednesday, July 1, is the National Consultative Front, The Cable reports.

Legit.ng gathers that the movement said its aim is to provide a credible alternative political class and leadership for Nigeria as a result of the “failures” of past leaders of the country.

The movement said it will embark on mass mobilisation of Nigerians to drive reforms to engender a new people-oriented constitution that will birth a new Nigeria.

The movement said it will also mobilise for the economic wellbeing and prosperity of all Nigerians.

According to the new political movement, those who have been ruling the country in the last twenty-one years of civil rule have proved to be huge failures.

It called on the current administration to wake up to its responsibility and do everything to stop the rising security challenges in the country.

Shehu Sani, Ezekwesili, Falana, others float new political movement ahead of 2023

Below is the list of some of the members of the new political movement:

1. Ghali Na’abba, a former speaker of the House of Representatives

2. Olisa Agbakoba, a prominent lawyer

3. Femi Falana, human rights lawyer

4. Obadiah Mailafia, ex-deputy governor of the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN)

5. Oby Ezekwesili

6. Abubakar Umar

7. Jibo Ibrahim

8. Chidi Odinkalu

9. Shehu Sani, a former Kaduna senator

10. Remi Sonaiya, former presidential candidate

11. Tanko Yinusa

12. Shettima Yerima

13. Funke Awolowo

14. Pat Utomi

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that Kogi state governor, Alhaji Yahaya Bello had distanced himself from the circulation of his posters and flyers for the 2023 presidential race.

A statement by the governor's spokesman, Onogwu Muhammed on Tuesday, July 1, stated that the Kogi state chief executive has no prior knowledge of the purported materials or having any link with the group or individuals circulating the posters.

Part of the statement read: “The governor's attention has been drawn to posters and flyers designed with his pictures being circulated on social media, campaigning for 2023 presidential ambition on his behalf.

“We want to state categorically that Governor Bello has no prior knowledge of that, neither the group nor the individuals behind the posters and flyers are known to His Excellency.

“His Excellency as a responsible governor who is very sensitive to the plight and wellbeing of the citizens cannot and will not support that kind of premature intentions especially at this crucial moment that the nation and the world is facing the challenges of containing the spread of Covid-19.

“2023 is in the hands of the Almighty God, who is indeed the benefactor of each of His own dear ones, who alone can enthrone and dethrone.”

