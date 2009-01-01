Home | News | General | West Ham come from 1 goal down to beat Chelsea in tough Premier League

- West Ham vs Chelsea's Premier League clash ended in tears for the Blues

- The hosts came from one goal down to outclass their visitors 3-2 after regulation period

- Willian's brace were not enough to help Chelsea avoid defeat at the London Stadium

West Ham United proved too much for Chelsea to handle in a high-scoring Premier League encounter at the London Stadium.

The Hammers overpowered the Blues in an encounter which ended 3-2 in favour of the hosts who denied the visitors a chance to further cement their Champions League qualification.

A goal each from Tomas Soucek, Michail Antonio and Andriy Yarmolenko ensured Willian's brace ended up as mere consolations.

David Moyes' men drew the first blood in the 34th minute after a goalmouth scramble but the effort was disallowed by the referee.

Three minutes before half time, the visitors took the lead through Willian's spot-kick after Christian Pulisic was brought down in the 18-yard box.

Ronaldo Delima tops list of highest goalscorers at 21 for club and country (see where Messi and Ronaldo are)

The Brazilian carefully sent former Arsenal goalkeeper Lukasz Fabianski the wrong way towards the end of the half.

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see Legit.ng News on your Facebook News Feed!

David Moyes' men responded almost immediately as they found the back of the net in the added minutes of the opening half through a superb header.

West Ham vs Chelsea: Frank Lampard feeling cold after losing 3-2 to West Ham at the London Stadium - credit: Getty Images

Source: Getty Images

Tomas Soucek finally got his name recorded on the scores sheet after rising up to meet Jarrod Bowen's corner kick from the right flank as the hosts restored parity before the sound of the whistle.

Action resumes in the second half but it was the hosts who started on a bright note as Michail Antonio handed his side the lead for the first time in the game.

The 30-year-old tapped in from another assist from Bowen in the 51st minute as they looked to hand Chelsea their first defeat since the return of football last month.

Former Real Madrid star reveals how Mourinho almost 'killed' Ronaldo despite scoring a hat-trick

PAY ATTENTION: Become a member of the leading sports Facebook group 'Naija Football Fan Zone'

West Ham were however unable to hold on to their lead for long as Willian stepped up for the visitors with a stunning freekick that hit the bar before bouncing into the net.

The Brazilian's superb strike beat the stretchy hands of Fabianski in the 72nd minute to put his side back into the game.

Meanwhile, a late minute strike from second-half substitute Andriy Yarmolenko helped the Hammers secure maximum points in the 89th minute.

The defeat meant Frank Lampard's men have suffered their first loss since football activities returned last month after a long break due to deadly coronavirus.

Chelsea maintain their fourth position with 54 points after 32 matches - just two better than Manchester United who are breathing down on them as the season continues to wind down.

Legit.ng earlier reported that Chelsea supporters appear to be unsatisfied with the club's new home kit designed by Nike for the 2020-21 season.

Champions League defending champions Liverpool stunned by Napoli

Frank Lampard's men will wear an all-round blue strip with black tapes on the neck and arms with a big logo of their new sponsors crested on the jersey.

The jersey looks similar to that of Everton. According to The Mirror, the design was motivated by the traditional craft of London tailoring’ with a herringbone-knit pattern. And the jersey is expected to go on sale from July 9.

Also, Chelsea goalkeeper Nicolas Tie is on the brink of sealing a permanent transfer to Portuguese side Vitoria.

The fresh development came just months after the shot-stopper made the shortlist for Chelsea's Champions League 'B' squad.

Rashidi Yekini is irreplaceable in Super Eagles – Abdul Sule | Legit TV

[embedded content]

CLICK HERE TO READ MORE FROM: General

Loading...