Home | News | General | Jubilation as Tyson Fury vs Deontay Wilder trilogy finally gets new showdown date

- Tyson Fury vs Deontay Wilder trilogy fight gets December 19 date

- The third edition of their face-off was initially scheduled for this month but coronavirus happened

- Fury was crowned WBC champion after beating the Bronze Bomber in the seventh round of their second bout

WBC heavyweight champion Tyson Fury is expected to face off with Deontay Wilder in a trilogy fight later this year.

The bout was initially scheduled for this summer but the outbreak of coronavirus pandemic threw their plans out of the window.

However, the two A-list boxers are now ready to clash on December 19 with fans given the green light to watch the bout live.

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see Legit.ng News on your Facebook News Feed!

According to The Mirror, the October 3rd date also became not feasible but the fighters are now ready to return to the MGM Grand Arena in Las Vegas on December 19.

Tacha shades Seyi after he called her an empty barrel during the BBNaija reunion

Executive Brad Jacobs told Sky Sports: "We are focusing on December 19 and are hoping that, by then, we are back to a nearly normal situation. "That may be a 50 percent capacity.

"We are looking all over the world, at this point, for the best location for this event. That will be narrowed down and we'll see where it takes us.

"There are many offers from all over the world. It will land where it lands, for whatever reason. At the moment there is no real progress for any specific location.

PAY ATTENTION: Become a member of the leading sports Facebook group 'Naija Football Fan Zone'

"We are looking towards what the next step is," Jacobs said. "A small hall with 1,000 people? A big arena that holds 15,000 but with 3,000 inside? How close can people sit? It is a huge undertaking to reach this next step. We are investigating it actively."

Edo, Ondo 2020: Falana names one major thing to reduce tension

Meanwhile, Sin City, Macau, Australia and New Zealand have thrown their hats in the race to stage the epic fight between Fury and Anthony Joshua.

The Gypsy King was crowned champion earlier this year after demolishing the Bronze Bomber in the seventh round of their fight that left the American bleeding through his ears.

Tyson Fury crowned WBC champion after beating Wilder in February - credit: Getty Images

Source: Getty Images

The victory came about 15 months after their initial bout ended in a draw at the same venue where they had their second fight.

Legit.ng earlier reported that WBC champion Tyson Fury has revealed that he took a break from his preparations towards Deontay Wilder's fight in 2018 to have a beer.

The 31-year-old despite jumping into the title challenge was said to have been unfortunate not to be crowned winner at the end of the 12th round.

Fury added that he ended up having a dring and went to bed early and the following day, he had a very good fight.

Obaseki sends strong warning to Oshiomhole ahead of Edo 2020 guber primary

Also, Tyson Fury is already speaking ahead of the record double-header fight against fellow Brit Anthony Joshua saying Deontay Wilder is a more dangerous opponent.

Anthony Joshua and Tyson Fury stand a chance to earn about £70 million each if they stage their heavyweight unification bout in 2021.

4-yr-old boxer: I want to become a world champion | Legit TV

[embedded content]

CLICK HERE TO READ MORE FROM: General

Loading...