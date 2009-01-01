Home | News | General | American woman takes neighbour to court, questions her over the paternity of her 5 Nigerian dwarf goats

- Kris Hedstrom has taken her neighbour, Heather Dayner, to court over the paternity of her five Nigerian dwarf goats

- When Dayner sold them to her, she told Kris their father was registered, leaving her to believe that there would not be any issue registering the kids

- On getting to the registration center, Kris was told otherwise, that father goat was never pedigreed with them

A woman in Florida has gone to court over the paternity of five goats she bought from her neighbor because she was of the strong belief that they were fathered by a pedigreed animal.

In December 2019, Kris Hedstrom paid her neighbor, Heather Dayner, the sum of $900 (N349,200) for five Nigerian dwarf goats which were named Margoat, Rosie, Gigi, Bella, and Zelda, Daily Mail reports.

It should be noted that Dayner operates Baxter Lane Farm and has been in the business of selling baby goats for the past 10 years.

The breeder of the goat reportedly told Hedstrom that the father of the kids was registered with the American Dairy Goat Association.

With that, Hedstrom had hoped that she would also be able to register her goats, which will make them more valuable in the market.

A picture showing some Nigerian dwarf goats. Photo source: Daily Mail

Source: UGC

However, on getting to the organisation, they turned her back, saying the breeder never registered with them.

When Hedstrom wrote Dayner about the situation, the latter offered to return her money and get the goat back.

The response did not satisfy Hedstrom as she now wants a DNA test of the father or her money with lawyer’s fees and court costs.

Meanwhile, Legit.ng earlier reported that the people at Filbert Garden in Curtis Bay, UK, are looking for a baby Nigerian dwarf goat called Ed, asking people if they have seen it.

In the early hour of Tuesday, May 19, two teenagers broke into the garden and stole the animal. The teens did that after cutting off the lock of the barn and sawing through the goat fencing.

In describing what the goat looks like for anyone who may have seen it, they said that it weighs 20lbs and has white and black stripes with peculiar tan moon spots.

Calls by whoever may see the animal are asked to be directed to (831) 402-1066. It should be noted that the garden was founded in 2010.

