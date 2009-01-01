Home | News | General | COVID-19: Lola Omotayo-Okoye opens up about experience, thanks everyone who showed support

- Singer Peter Okoye’s wife, Lola, has finally broken her silence since he revealed that they tested positive for COVID-19

- Lola recently shared a video on Instagram in which she appreciated everyone that supported their family through the challenging period

- According to her, there is a need for people to take the pandemic more serious and do everything they can to stay safe

Singer Peter Okoye's wife, Lola Omotayo, has penned a note of appreciation to everyone who supported their family during their experience with COVID-19.

Lola in a video shared on her official Instagram page thanked everyone and particularly noted that she would not wish the coronavirus experience on her worst enemy.

According to her, people need to believe that the pandemic is real. Lola said she suffered the entire time and was in a lot of pain.

The doting mum also noted that she had to watch her family members go through the harrowing experience.

Lola stressed the importance for people to do better in the way they conduct themselves amid pandemic. She said that people should social distance properly, wash their hands and make sure that they stay away from crowds.

Sharing the post, Lola said: "I want to thank my doctor Dr. Ayo who took good care of me, my family and staff. I want to thank everyone who reached out to us during this terrible Covid-19 experience. My dear friends and family, thank you so much for your love. Your phone calls and prayers helped me and my family heal faster. The grace of God is upon my family and I am so grateful to God Almighty."

See the full post below:

Recall that some days ago Legit.ng reported that Peter left his fans surprised after he revealed that himself, wife and their daughter all tested positive for coronavirus. The singer/dancer made the revelation on Instagram as he admonished his fans and followers to take precautionary measures to protect themselves.

Okoye later disclosed that they have all tested negative for the virus.

