BREAKING: FG announces date for flights resumption

- Domestic flights are to resume in Nigeria as the country gradually reopens the economy

- The airports in Lagos and Abuja are to resume operations on Wednesday, July 8, according to aviation minister

- The minister also announced that the airports in Kano, Port Harcourt, Owerri and Maiduguri airports will resume operations on Saturday, July 11

As Nigeria gradually reopens the economy after Covid-19 scare, the federal government has announced the dates for the resumption of domestic flights across the country.

According to Hadi Sirika, the minister of aviation, Nigeria's two major airports, Murtala Muhammed International Airport, Lagos and Nnamdi Azikiwe International Airport, Abuja, are to resume domestic operations on Wednesday, July 8.

The minister added that other airports in Kano, Port Harcourt, Owerri and Maiduguri airports will resume operations on Saturday, July 11.

Legit.ng gathers that other airports will start operations on Wednesday, July 15.

He said the date for commencement of international flights would be announced in due course.

Meanwhile, the minister of foreign affairs, Geoffrey Onyeama, has said President Muhammadu Buhari has done well in containing the spread of coronavirus in the country.

Onyeama made the statement on Tuesday, June 30, when a delegation of the International Human Rights Commission (IHRC), paid him a visit.

The minister said the setting up of the Presidential Task Force on COVID-19 by the president was effective in combating the COVID-19 pandemic.

In another related report, amid concentrated efforts channeled towards the fight against the pandemic, Lagos state government has reassured its residents that the COVID-19 test is free for all Lagosians at every coronavirus public testing laboratories.

This information was disclosed in a statement signed by Gbenga Omotoso, the state commissioner for information and strategy.

“For the avoidance of doubt it is necessary to reiterate to members of the public that testing remains free of charge at all public testing laboratories,” the statement reads in parts.

The general public has been urged by the state government to take advantage of this service if they feel unwell or come in close contact with someone that is infected.

Omotoso went on to note that Lagos government despite establishing sampling centres across the megacity and has continued to enhance the capacity of the public testing laboratories to test all those who require testing free of charge.

