Tinubu mourns Bode Akindele

By Dapo Akinrefon

Former Lagos State governor, Asiwaju Bola Tinubu, yesterday, described the late business mogul, Chief Bode Akindele, as a cheerful giver, who will be missed by the needy and oppressed Nigerians whom he loved and cared for.

In a statement titled: ‘Tribute to Chief Bode Akindele, Tinubu said: “Chief Akindele was an astute and driven businessman and the breadth and variety of his interests stand as a monument to his uncanny ability to achieve success no matter the nature of the endeavour upon which he decided to embark.

“Chief Akindele’s success was not limited to Nigeria or, indeed, Africa.”

The statement reads in part: “Through his perseverance, determination and consistency of effort and character, Chief Akindele was able to achieve greatness on a global scale.

“His accomplishments in life stand testament to all that can be achieved by tenacious and astute African businessmen such as himself and his reputation as a leading industrialist and business tycoon will doubtless live on in the memory of his followers and fellow Nigerians.

“What separates Chief Akindele from other men of means is his large-heartedness, the extraordinary enthusiasm with which he gave of his time and of himself.

“Chief Akindele was a renowned philanthropist whose foundation employed and empowered many people. His passing will be keenly felt by the multitude of young Nigerians touched by his generosity. Throughout his life span, Chief Akindele lived charitably. He was regarded by everybody that knew him as a cheerful giver.

“His beneficence towards his fellow man, particularly the people of Ibadan, was legendary. He shall be sorely missed by the needy and oppressed Nigerians whom he so loved and cared for.

“While his passing is a great loss to the Nigerian people, we thank God that he was able to live a long and fulfilled life to the age of 87.

“We are grateful to Almighty God for the time that we spent with Chief Akindele here on earth and for the way he was able to touch the lives of so many with his philanthropy.

“He left his footprint in the sands of time and his memory will live long in the hearts and minds of all of us who were blessed to have known him personally and a multitude of those who did not.”

Vanguard

