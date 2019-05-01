Home | News | General | Just in: Domestic flights to resume on July 8th

Nigerian airport

By Lawani Mikairu

The federal government yesterday night finally announced the resumption of domestic flights which have been suspended in the country since March 2020. The government said flights will resume on the 8th of July, 2020.

Minister of Aviation, Senator Hadi Sirika who made the disclosure also revealed that the flights will commence with the Nnamdi Azikiwe International Airport Abuja and the Murtala Muhammed Airport in Lagos.

” The Port Harcourt, Owerri and Maiduguri airports will reopen to flights on the 11th of July, while other airports across the country will join on the 15th of July”, he said.

Sirika further said, ” Passengers looking to travel out of the country will have to wait a bit longer as the dates for the restart of international flights into and out of the country will be announced later”.

He also thanked stakeholders in the aviation industry and indeed the Nigerian public who have had to cope with the adverse effects of the flight suspension for their perseverance and cooperation in ensuring a successful return of operations at the nation’s airports.

” Passengers are highly advised to follow all the safety guidelines and protocols put in place to ensure that the airports don’t become channels of infection for the dreaded coronavirus”, the Minister added.

He assures that government will do all within its powers to ensure a rapid recovery of the aviation industry.

