Yobe Discharges All COVID-19 Patients, Declares Zero Cases On Admission

The Yobe State Government has declared a zero case on admission after discharging all patients, who initially tested positive for COVID-19 in the state.

Vice Chairman of the state committee on COVID-19 and Commissioner for Health, Dr Mohammed Lawan Gana, made the revelation at the end of the committee’s 14th meeting held on Wednesday in Damaturu..

He said the remaining three patients in the state isolation center had been discharged after meeting clinical criteria.

“We don’t really need negative results to discharge patients. There are clinical criteria for discharging patients.

“So as it is when patients meet the discharge criteria, we actually discharge them based on the clinical guidelines and then follow them up according to the guidelines,” he said.

Meanwhile, the committee’s chairman and deputy governor of the state, Idi Barde Gubana, announced the reopening of schools in Yone in line with the Federal Government’s resolution of opening schools for final year students.

