Woman Slumps & Dies As Her Husband Tests Positive For COVID-19

A middle aged woman slumped and died in Ughelli, Ughelli North L.G.A, Delta after hearing her husband tested positive for coronavirus, The Nation has learnt.

The tragedy, which happened at Igho Salami Street, Uloho Avenue, threw neighbours into mourning..

Neighbours gathered in small groups discussing the matter in low tones, unwilling to talk about the incident to strangers.

A source said Mrs. Oregbe was at home when the news of her husband sample result came out on Monday.

According to the source, “I am sure she has been managing high blood pressure before now because as soon as she was told her husband tested positive she slump and died before they could rush her to the hospital”.

