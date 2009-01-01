Man tests positive for COVID-19, wife slums, dies

A woman has slumped and died in Ughell, Delta State, on hearing that her husband tested positive for coronavirus.

The tragedy, which happened at Igho Salami Street, Uloho Avenue in Ugheli, has since thrown the entire neighborhood into mourning.

Our source gathered that the deceased, Mrs Oregbe, was at home on Monday when the news of her husband’s sample result came out that he had tested positive to COVID-19.

Mrs. Oregbe, sources said, had been managing high blood pressure prior to the incident.

It was learnt that as soon as she was informed that her husband tested positive, she slumped and died before they could rush her to the hospital.

“I’m sure she has been managing high blood pressure before now,” a source claimed.

When journalists visited the home of the Oregbes in Ugheli on Wednesday, mourners were seen discussing the sad incident in hushed tones.

When contacted, the spokesman for Delta State Police Command, Onome Onovwakpoyeya, remarked that the incident had not been reported to the Command.

Click to signup for FREE news updates, latest information and hottest gists everyday

Advertise on NigerianEye.com to reach thousands of our daily readers