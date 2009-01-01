Home | News | General | BREAKING: Delta tops as Nigeria records near 800 Covid-19 cases, total now 26,484 as death toll reaches over 600

- Nigeria's Covid-19 cases have soared past 26,000 as the NCDC announced new cases on Wednesday night

- The new cases were recorded in 21 states, including Delta, Lagos, Enugu, Abuja, Edo and others

- With the new cases, Nigeria now has 26,484 confirmed cases out of which 10,152 discharged have been discharged with 603 deaths

Nigeria's Covid-19 cases are now over 26,000 as the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) announced new cases on Wednesday night, July 1.

The disease control agency announced the new cases in its daily reported posted via its Twitter handle.

With the new cases announced, Nigeria now has 26,484 confirmed Covid-19 cases, 10,152 recoveries and 603 deaths.

The data also shows that 406 people have recovered in the last 24 hours while 13 people have died during the same period.

Coronavirus: NCDC announces 790 new cases of Covid-19 in Nigeria, total now 26,484

A breakdown of the new cases indicates that Delta leads with 166 cases while Lagos and Enugu states follow with 120 and 66 cases respectively.

Below is a breakdown of the cases in the 21 states affected, including the Federal Capital Territory (FCT):

Delta-166

Lagos-120

Enugu-66

FCT-65

Edo-60

Ogun-43

Kano-41

Kaduna-39

Ondo-33

Rivers-32

Bayelsa-29

Katsina-21

Imo-20

Kwara-18

Oyo-11

Abia-10

Benue-6

Gombe-4

Yobe-2

Bauchi-2

Kebbi-2

Meanwhile, Legit.ng earlier reported that the Oyo state government had listed guidelines for teachers and students as it prepares to reopen schools on Monday, July 6.

As the planned resumption date draws nearer, the state's commissioner for education, Olasunkanmi Olaleye, has announced guidelines schools have to follow.

On the part of the state government, Olaleye said various training had been given to categories of school heads, principals and teachers on how to monitor and report to the appropriate authority any sign of illness related to COVID-19.

The commissioner said the state government has also set up Emergency Operation Centres (EOCs) in the state capital and at zonal levels.

Also, Incident Managers have been appointed for each school who would report any emergency directly to the EOCs. In addition, each class will have a Warder whose main duty is to relate with the incident managers on his or her observations.

