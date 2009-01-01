Home | News | General | Just in: Fresh breath as President Buhari makes top appointment

- Respected lawyer and professor, Adesoji Adesugba, has been appointed new MD of NEPZA

- Adesugba's appointment was approved by President Muhammadu Buhari in a letter dated Friday, June 26

- A professor of Business Administration at the Roegate College, Adesugba will hopefully usher in a fresh breath into trade and investment ministry

In a renewed effort to bring in changes that will benefit the economy amid Covid-19 crisis, President Muhammadu Buhari has appointed Professor Adesoji Adesugba as the new managing director of Nigeria Export Processing Zones Authority (NEPZA).

The president made the approval in a letter dated Friday, June 26, signed by the chief of staff Ibrahim Gambari and directed to the trade and investment ministry, Daily Trust reports.

Legit.ng gathers that Adesugba, a lawyer, renowned pedagogue and investment analyst, will pilot the affairs of NEPZA till the expiration of his appointment.

Speaking on Adesugba's appointment, trade and investment minister Adeniyi Adebayo said his wealth of experience in business promotion will accelerate Buhari's administration's target for economic improvement.

Adesugba's appointment was approved by President Muhammadu Buhari in a letter dated Friday, June 26. Credit: Daily Trust.

Source: Depositphotos

Adesugba, a national legal adviser of the National Association of Chambers of Commerce Industry Mines and Agriculture (NACCIMA), is a professor of Business Administration at the Roegate College in Dublin, Ireland.

He has also lectured investment promotion at the Baden International Business School, Baden, Switzerland.

Meanwhile, Legit.ng reported that the daughter of the national leader of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Folasade Tinubu-Ojo has chosen as a member of the committee that will supervise the recruitment of youths in Lagos.

The 20-member committee is to undertake the recruitment of persons in the state, which is a part of the federal government's grand plan to create not less than 774,000 jobs throughout the 774 local government areas in Nigeria.

Other members of the committee include Alhaji Mutiu Are, Musiliu Akinsanya (aka MC Oluomo), the chairman of the National Union of Road Transport Workers (NURTW) in Lagos.

The rest are Kayode Elesin, Alexander Bamgbola, Cornelius Ojelabi, Fadekemi Otitonaiye, Omotayo Oduntan-Oyelodun, Wale Adelana, Tajudeen Gbadamosi, Modupe Ola, Ashiru Olakunle, Labrar Folami, Olufeko Adebowale, Serena Edward, Akanni Babatunde.

