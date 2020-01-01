Home | News | General | MTNF announces 2020 STSS scholarship awards…gives 3,829 in decade
By Princewill Ekwujuru

MTNFoundation has announced calls for application for its annual scholarship schemes for Science and Technology Scholarship Scheme (STSS) and Scholarship Scheme for Blind Students (SSBS) with 3,829 students awarded scholarship in the last 10 years.

The call for entry commenced June 15, 2020, and open to students in accredited public tertiary institutions (universities, colleges of technology and polytechnics) across Nigeria.

Application for STSS is open to all third year Science & Technology students with a minimum CGPA of 3.5 (Second Class Upper/or its equivalent). The SSBS is for visually impaired students in their second and third year, with a minimum CGPA of 2.5 or its equivalent.

Speaking on the scholarship schemes, Acting Executive Secretary, MTNF, Odunayo Sanya, said, “We understand the importance of education and technology in the development of our nation and this underscores our various interventions in the educational sector. Our youth are the future and fulfilling their dreams is key to this. We look forward to engaging with the newest recipients of the scholarship schemes once the process is completed. I encourage every eligible student to please apply.”

“Successful candidates will be awarded the sum of N200,000.00 annually to cover each awardee’s tuition, book allowance and stipend, till graduation as long as they maintain the required grades,” she said.

