Kano 2020 budget: Ganduje to present budget to state assembly for review

By Bashir Bello – Kano

Governor Abdullahi Umar Ganduje of Kano State is to present the state’s 2020 budget of over N200 Billion to the state house of assembly for review by 30 per cent as a result of the effect of the novel Coronavirus disease.

The Chief Press Secretary to the Governor, Abba Anwar stated this in a statement made available to newsmen in the state on Wednesday.

Anwar hinted that the budget was presented by the Commissioner of Planning and Budget, Nura Muhammad Dankadai, before the Council members at the state Executive Council meeting on Wednesday for consideration and passing of resolution before transmitting the document to the State House of Assembly.

According to him, “Due to COVID-19 pandemic frustrating effort which undermines Kano state 2020 fiscal document, as is the case world over, Dr. Abdullahi Umar Ganduje administration hinted a few days back, that the 2020 budget of over N200 Billion would be reduced by 30 percent.

“The reviewed budget of over N138 Billion has N78.8b for recurrent expenditure, which represents 57 percent and N54.9b for capital expenditure, which represents 43 percent.

“Internally general revenue (IGR) stood at N46 Billion Naira in the original document, with N7.8 Billion as actual collection from January to March. While the IGR now stands at N24 Billion in the reviewed budget document. Which is lower by N22 Billion.

“While the FAAC source for financing the budget, was N76 Billion in the original document and now becomes N52 Billion, which is lower by N24 Billion.

“In the original document, overhead stood at N18.3 Billion as the amount and now reviewed to N16.6 Billion. The priority areas of the reviewed budget are education, health, and infrastructure,” Anwar stated.

