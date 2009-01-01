Home | News | General | COVID-19: Wife slumps, dies as husband tests positive
COVID-19: Wife slumps, dies as husband tests positive



Chuka (Webby) Aniemeka
  • 1 hour ago
  • 1
  • 0
Comments
View Comments

A woman has slumped and died in Ughelli, Delta State, on hearing that her husband tested positive for COVID-19.

The tragedy, which happened at Igho Salami Street, Uloho Avenue in Ughelli, has since thrown the entire neighbourhood into mourning.

Our correspondent gathered that the deceased, Mrs Oregbe, was at home on Monday when the news of her husband’s sample result came out that he had tested positive for COVID-19.

Mrs. Oregbe, sources said, had been managing high blood pressure prior to the incident.

It was learnt that as soon as she was informed that her husband tested positive, she slumped and died before they could rush her to the hospital.

“I’m sure she has been managing high blood pressure before now,” a source claimed.

When journalists visited the home of the Oregbes in Ughelli on Wednesday, mourners were seen discussing the sad incident in hushed tones.

When contacted, the spokesman for the Delta State Police Command, Onome Onovwakpoyeya, remarked that the incident had not been reported to the Command.

