Jonathan’s ex-aide, Omokri blasts Buhari govt for increasing petrol price



Reno Omokri, a former aide to ex-President Goodluck Jonathan has reacted to the decision of the President Muhammadu Buhari government to increase the pump price of premium motor spirit, also known as petrol.

The Petroleum Products Pricing Regulatory Agency (PPPRA) on Wednesday increased the pump price of petrol to N140.80/143.80 per litre from N121.50 per litre.

PPPRA announced the new retail price band to marketers in a circular dated July 1, 2020.

The circular was signed by its Executive Secretary, Abdulkadir Saudi.

“After a review of the prevailing market fundamentals in the month of June and considering marketers’ realistic operating costs, as much as practicable, we wish to advise a new PMS pump price band of N140.80 – 143.80/litre for the month of July, 2020,” part of the circular read.

The pump price of petrol was on June 1, 2020 reduced to N121.50 per litre from N123 per litre.

“General @MBuhari’s has increased petrol to ₦140. I laugh. This comes on the same day that the @Guardian of UK revealed that they had been selling Nigerians cheap cancer-causing fuel and lying that they were subsiding petrol. Are you still enjoying your Buhari?” Omokri tweeted.

“With few exceptions, the Lagos-Ibadan media kept quiet about General @MBuhari’s misrule, thinking he was going to handover to Bola @AsiwajuTinubu.

“Now that reality is beginning to dawn on them, watch how their true colours will start to show! But is it too late?”

