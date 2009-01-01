NCC releases educating material on how to keep children safe online
- 1 hour ago
- 1
- 0
Following the growing impact of COVID-19 and the continuous use of the social media to educate children who are currently locked down at home, the Nigerian Communications Commission, NCC has produced an educative material showing how parents could keep their children safe as they resort to visual learning.
This is part of the commission’s effort to ensure the safety of Nigerian children while they learn from home.
Find below the helpful material.
iGov-Keeping_Children_Safe_Online_Advice_Parents (1)
Click to signup for FREE news updates, latest information and hottest gists everyday
Advertise on NigerianEye.com to reach thousands of our daily readers
CLICK HERE TO READ MORE FROM: General
Loading...
view more articles
About Article Author
Chuka is an experienced certified web developer with an extensive background in computer science and 18+ years in web design &development. His previous experience ranges from redesigning existing website to solving complex technical problems with object-oriented programming. Very experienced with Microsoft SQL Server, PHP and advanced JavaScript. He loves to travel and watch movies.View More Articles
Related Article
100 Most Popular News
1 2 Displaying 1 - 100 of 187