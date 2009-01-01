NCC releases educating material on how to keep children safe online





Following the growing impact of COVID-19 and the continuous use of the social media to educate children who are currently locked down at home, the Nigerian Communications Commission, NCC has produced an educative material showing how parents could keep their children safe as they resort to visual learning.





This is part of the commission’s effort to ensure the safety of Nigerian children while they learn from home.





Find below the helpful material.





iGov-Keeping_Children_Safe_Online_Advice_Parents (1)

