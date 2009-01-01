Home | News | General | NCC releases educating material on how to keep children safe online
Jonathan’s ex-aide, Omokri blasts Buhari govt for increasing petrol price
Atiku reacts as Governors Okowa, Akeredolu, Ikpeazu contract COVID-19

NCC releases educating material on how to keep children safe online



Chuka (Webby) Aniemeka
  • 1 hour ago
  • 1
  • 0
Comments
View Comments


Following the growing impact of COVID-19 and the continuous use of the social media to educate children who are currently locked down at home, the Nigerian Communications Commission, NCC has produced an educative material showing how parents could keep their children safe as they resort to visual learning.


This is part of the commission’s effort to ensure the safety of Nigerian children while they learn from home.

Find below the helpful material.

iGov-Keeping_Children_Safe_Online_Advice_Parents (1)

Click to signup for FREE news updates, latest information and hottest gists everyday

Advertise on NigerianEye.com to reach thousands of our daily readers

CLICK HERE TO READ MORE FROM: General Visit website


Loading...
view more articles

About Article Author

Chuka (Webby) Aniemeka
Chuka (Webby) Aniemeka

Chuka is an experienced certified web developer with an extensive background in computer science and 18+ years in web design &development. His previous experience ranges from redesigning existing website to solving complex technical problems with object-oriented programming. Very experienced with Microsoft SQL Server, PHP and advanced JavaScript. He loves to travel and watch movies.

View More Articles

Related Article

Nigerian Traditional Medicine Practitioners Offer To Treat Buhari

Nigerian Traditional Medicine Practitioners Offer To Treat Buhari

Maradona accused of s3xual harassment

Maradona accused of s3xual harassment

UNBELIEVABLE!! Meet 5 People Who Survived The Impossible And Got The Lives Of Their Dreams

UNBELIEVABLE!! Meet 5 People Who Survived The Impossible And Got The Lives Of Their Dreams

100 Most Popular News

1 2 Displaying 1 - 100 of 187